REMINDER : A FREE, in-person Health Insurance Enrollment Fair will be held at Sea-Tac Airport this Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Get in-person help to enroll in an affordable health insurance plan Get your health insurance questions answered Talk with navigators who speak multiple languages including Spanish and Amharic See if you are eligible for an ORCA LIFT bus pass ($10 pre-loaded card if you qualify) Get a $25 gift card after meeting with a health insurance navigator Do you need health insurance? Do you want to look at health insurance options? Are you paying for COBRA? MASKS & SAFE DISTANCING REQUIRED. If you do not have a mask, we will give you one.



Questions: Call Airport Jobs 206-787-7501 Visit: www.portjobs.org.

WE CAN HELP!

WHEN: Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

WHERE: SEA Airport Parking Garage, 1st Floor Between orange and purple elevators

By car: -Enter parking garage through GENERAL PARKING -Park on any floor (orange or purple areas are closest) -Take the orange or purple elevator to Floor 1 – Bring your parking ticket for validation during the event

By light rail or other: -Enter the parking garage from the light rail station or walk across a skybridge from the main terminal if inside the airport. You will be on the 4th floor. -Take the orange or purple elevator to Floor 1.

The event is in the 1st floor of the parking garage between the orange and purple elevators. Look for signs and people providing directions!