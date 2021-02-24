“The Hyperlocal Burien 4 – 7 minute short film contest awaits your creative mind. Bring YOUR Burien to life!”
2021 Rules:
-
- What is your Burien story? (Any Genre that speaks to you! 4-7 min. max)
- What story do you have to tell? Bring your full creative vision to the story and create the best Hyperlocal short film! Any one can make a film! Use your phone, borrow a camera, whatever it takes!
- Must mention at least two Burien businesses (locally-owned small businesses are a plus), and incorporate a Burien neighborhood.
- Attempt the highest production value possible (feel free to ask our team for advice)
- Deadline for entry: Midnight Friday, August 14
- Entrance Fee: FREE
Prizes:
-
- First Place: $500
- Second Place: $250
- Third Place: $100
Burien Film Festival proudly accepts entries on FilmFreeway, the world’s #1 way to enter film festivals and creative contests.
See rules, prizes and more here:
www.burienfilmfestival.com
The Burien Film Festival (BFF) was founded by John White and Shelli Park in December, 2014. The first festival was held in conjunction with the 3rd Annual Burien UFO Festival on April 1, 2015. Entries had to be five minutes in length, include a Man in Black and Alien chase scene, and feature local Burien businesses.