King County Public Health Director Patty Hayes and four members of the King County Council will be holding a virtual town hall on Wednesday, Mar. 3, 2021, to discuss the county’s vaccine distribution efforts, COVID response, and other key issues in front of the council in 2021.

The event is scheduled for March 3 from 6 – 7:30 p.m. and will be livestreamed on the King County Council Facebook page.

The event is headed by King County Councilmembers Rod Dembowski, Jeanne Kohl-Welles, Joe McDermott, and Girmay Zahilay, and will tackle vaccination efforts, COVID response, and a look at what big issues and ideas are in front of the council in 2021.

Councilmembers will be accepting questions from the community during the event as well as in advance. Please visit www.kingcounty.gov/townhall for more details.

