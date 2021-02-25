EDITOR’S NOTE: South King Media Founder/Publisher Scott Schaefer serves on the Board of Directors for the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce.

The Seattle Southside Chamber will be holding a Ribbon Cutting & Grand Reopening of the Highline Heritage Museum in downtown Burien on Friday, Mar. 5, 2021.

The event will take place outside the Highline Heritage Museum building at 819 SW 152nd Street (map below) between 1:15 – 1:45 p.m. Friday, Mar. 5. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will commence around 1:30 p.m. This ribbon cutting will take place in conjunction with the Museum’s Member Appreciation Soft Opening, from 1 – 5 p.m. The small grand reopening will strictly adhere to all CDC COVID-19 guidelines. Guests must RSVP to [email protected] no later than Monday, March 1 as well as wear masks and practice social distancing at the event.



“We are grateful to be able to celebrate the Museum’s safe reopening and for the opportunity to start to see more activity, engagement, and commerce return to Olde Burien,” said Andrea H. Reay, President/CEO of Seattle Southside Chamber. “Thank you to the Museum Board and Staff that have taken profound steps, such as taking the Southside Promise, to keep their staff, guests, and volunteers safe as the museum reopens. We hope the community will take advantage of visiting this amazing local asset soon.”

Since their grand opening in June, 2019, visitors have come to the Museum to take part in programs, see the exhibits, and connect with the essence of the past and present. They are committed to sharing the voices of their community and tell their story. Their goal and vision are to build a strong community gathering place to serve the thousands of families in the area.

“Our passion is for our visitors to have access to a broad spectrum of information sources and cultural perspectives,” said Museum Director Nancy Salguero McKay. “We envision ourselves sitting at a round table where no one is the leader and stories are heard respectfully, regardless of gender, age, sexual orientation, disabilities, or ethnicity. We want our stories to spark discussions and to share differences and similarities. We are creating a place where visitors can connect with the stories and with each other.”

Highline Heritage Museum will reopen with limited capacity for the general public from 1 – 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday starting on Saturday, March 6. Call the museum at (206) 402-4029 to make an appointment for their gallery tour, private behind-the-scenes tour, or private event room rental. For more information, visit their website at https://highlinehistory.org/

Event Details:

WHAT: Grand Reopening Celebration of Highline Heritage Museum

WHEN: Friday, March 5, 2021: 1:15 – 1:45 p.m.

WHERE: Highline Heritage Museum, 819 SW 152nd Street, Burien, WA 98166

Watch Live on Facebook Here

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, guests must RSVP to attend this event. Please RSVP no later than Monday, March 1st by emailing Andrea at the Chamber at [email protected] or by calling (206) 575-3016 to confirm your participation in person. All in-person guests must wear masks and adhere to social distancing guidelines.

For those that are not able to attend in person, please follow the Chamber on Facebook @SeaSouthChamber before 1:30pm on March 5th to join virtually.

About the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce

The Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit business organization that has served the communities of Burien, Des Moines, Normandy Park, SeaTac, and Tukwila since 1988. The Chamber focuses on business advancement in the region by helping to build and maintain a strong economic environment.

More info at https://www.seattlesouthsidechamber.com.

