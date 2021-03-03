For over 50 years, the Rotary Club of Burien/White Center has awarded several college and technical school scholarships every year in support of seniors graduating from Highline area high schools.

Scholarship recipients are from Evergreen HS, Highline HS, Kennedy Catholic HS and Puget Sound Skills Center.

“Our goal is to make awards to students who exhibit the ideals of Rotary – ‘Service Above Self’ – and who have financial need; where assistance might make a difference in the student’s decision on whether to attend college or not,” Rotarians said.

Students can apply for scholarships to technical, community college, four-year college or universities. T The scholarships are made payable directly to the institution the student has chosen to attend and can be used for tuition and/or academic supplies. The Rotary Club of Burien/ White Center has awarded nearly $500,000 to deserving students to continue their education beyond high school.



“We could really use your help this year.”

Please donate online here: