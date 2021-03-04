SPONSORED :

True Nature Hypnotherapy: Hypnosis for Change

What is hypnosis?

Contrary to what we see in movies and television, hypnosis is a natural neurological state. There are two times a day where pretty much everyone experiences it: once just as they’re falling asleep and again when they’re waking up in the morning. Other times include when we’re engrossed in a good book or movie, or when we go on auto-pilot while we’re driving home from the grocery store.

In hypnotherapy we intentionally induce this state of focused awareness where the “thinking” brain takes a break. In hypnosis, it’s easier to access the subconscious mind. It’s also a time when we’re more receptive and open to positive suggestions that we might normally resist with overthinking and overanalyzing.

How can hypnosis help you?

Hypnosis is all about making long-lasting behavioral and emotional changes. This can be done through positive suggestions, working through difficult memories, and connecting with powerful inner resource states that support healing and growth.

Here are just a few of the changes I help people create for themselves:

Boosting Confidence Stopping smoking Weight loss Relief for Anxiety and Stress Turning Procrastination into Motivation Achieving professional goals and more…



We can also use the hypnotherapeutic process to help you clarify life goals or figure out what direction to take next while experiencing a major life transition.

At True Nature Hypnotherapy, I’ve been helping clients in the Southside Seattle area and beyond achieve the positive changes they’ve been looking for since 2019.

If you’re curious about how hypnosis can help you, feel free to give me a call at (206) 747-1095 to set up a free consultation session. You can also visit my website for more information about this powerful modality for change at:

Take care,

Chris

True Nature Hypnotherapy

9640b 16th Ave SW

White Center, WA 98106 HOURS: Virtual Sessions available on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 8am-5pm WEBSITE: www.truenaturehypnotherapy.com PHONE: (206) 747-1095 EMAIL: [email protected]