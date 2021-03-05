The Burien City Council announced this week that it is seeking public feedback via an online survey to determine their priorities for the next 12–18 months.

Councilmembers held a two-day retreat in February where they discussed priority areas of focus for the city, and staff presented reports on a number of topics.

Council is planning to reconvene in a retreat in late March to finalize their priorities, and will use the results of this online survey to inform their discussions.

Burien City Council is asking the community to answer this brief survey to help them prioritize what Burien City Council should focus on for the next 12–18 months.

Responses are anonymous.

The survey closes on March 18 at Noon: