Burien North Highline @PugetSoundFire @PortofSeattle, @tukwilafd, @KingCoMedicOne are at the scene of a 2 alarm house fire in the 800blk of S 176th. All occupants are out of the house. KC Fire Investigator has been dispatched. 1 firefighter sustained minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/QhQ7WK19ay

— ZONE3PIOs (@ZONE3PIOs) March 7, 2021