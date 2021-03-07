Firefighters fought a 2-alarm house fire in the 800 block of S. 176th in Burien on Sunday, Mar. 7, 2021.
All occupants were safe out of the house.
One firefighter from Burien/North Highline sustained minor injuries.
A King County Fire Investigator has been dispatched.
The injured Firefighter is from Burien North Highline. They were transported for evaluation with minor injuries.
