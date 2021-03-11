Burien’s 7 Stories is back, and they’re wanting to hear from YOU – our community – with your true stories based on this month’s theme:
“The Kindness of Strangers”
-
- 7 Stories is a night of storytelling, up to 7 minutes each, by 7 different storytellers; each month has a different theme.
- The first live event was a standing room only crowd at the Highline Heritage Museum. Then COVID-19 hit and the program went virtual, then took a pause.
- Now they are starting again, virtually, but soon again to go LIVE.
- Please share your story, just as you would to a friend, over a drink…but to us, your neighbors, your community.
To sign up to tell your own story, visit burienculturehub.org/7stories or email [email protected]
Your story will be heard on Friday, Mar. 26 at 7 p.m. online via Zoom, OR at your leisure on YouTube.
“We want to hear your stories!”