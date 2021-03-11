Burien’s 7 Stories is back, and they’re wanting to hear from YOU – our community – with your true stories based on this month’s theme:

“The Kindness of Strangers”

7 Stories is a night of storytelling, up to 7 minutes each, by 7 different storytellers; each month has a different theme. The first live event was a standing room only crowd at the Highline Heritage Museum. Then COVID-19 hit and the program went virtual, then took a pause. Now they are starting again, virtually, but soon again to go LIVE. Please share your story, just as you would to a friend, over a drink…but to us, your neighbors, your community.



To sign up to tell your own story, visit burienculturehub.org/7stories or email [email protected]

Your story will be heard on Friday, Mar. 26 at 7 p.m. online via Zoom, OR at your leisure on YouTube.

“We want to hear your stories!”