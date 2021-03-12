Do you know someone who has improved the quality of life in Burien? Do you know of a program or organization that has helped others in the community?

“Help us recognize that person or organization who has made outstanding contributions to the Burien community in 2020 by nominating them for Burien City Council’s Citizen of the Year!”

Nominations are due April 30, 2021.

Last year’s award winners were Pastors Jenny Partch (Highline United Methodist Church), Lina Thompson (Lake Burien Presbyterian church), and Grace Stiller (President, Burien Arts Association).

HOW TO NOMINATE

Send the full name of the person you are nominating, a short statement describing why they deserve to be honored, and any links or supporting documents to:

Attn: Adriene Buckley

City of Burien

400 SW 152nd St., Suite 300

Burien, WA 98166

Or via email to [email protected].

Include “Citizen of the Year Nomination” in the subject line.

Deadline: April 30, 2021.

SELECTION PROCESS

The City Council will review the nominations at the first Council meeting in March.

Citizen of the Year recipient(s) will be announced at the first meeting in April.

For more information, please contact Adriene Buckley at [email protected] or (206) 241-4647.

Previous Citizens of the Year include: