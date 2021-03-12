Grief Support is available for those who have lost a loved one:

Grief Share is a program designed to help those who are grieving find support, tools and strategies for strength and hope through the grief journey.

The video-assisted program includes research based information from experts in the field, as well as testimonials from those who have been through the challenges of grief.

LOCAL GROUP AVAILABLE:

WHEN: Monday Nights ~ 7 to 8:30 p.nm. from March 15 to June 7, 2021

WHERE: Boulevard Park Church, 1828 S. 128th Street, Burien WA 98168

CONTACT: 206.243.2600