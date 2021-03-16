Burien Police / King County Sheroff’s Office are sharing a story about great bravery from their officers during an apartment fire on Saturday, Mar. 13, 2021:

Heroism is defined, in part, as ‘great bravery.’

On the afternoon of Saturday, March 13, 2021, this is exactly what a King County sargeant and deputies displayed when they responded to a Burien apartment fire in the 600 blk. of SW Ambaum Blvd.

Visible smoke above the 10-unit complex caught the attention of our members. On-scene, they found one apartment fully engulfed and began evacuating neighboring units. A woman trapped on a third floor balcony had no avenue to escape except to jump. Our sargeant – in a demonstration of true courage – positioned himself adjacent to the burning building. With coaching and encouragement, she jumped three stories and he supported her fall. Our sargeant’s actions likely saved this woman’s life.

The woman and our sargeant were transported to St. Anne Hospital for minor injuries including sprains and smoke inhalation.

Members of the King County Sheriff’s Office Fire Investigations Unit responded. Detectives determined a resident’s discarded smoking material caused this accidental fire. The Sheriff’s Office wants to recognize #KingCountyFireDistrict2 and other agencies for their commendable response and support.

On Saturday, lives were saved in Burien thanks to the great bravery of members of the King County Sheriff’s Office.

Photos courtesy King County Sheriff’s Office