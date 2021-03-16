The Discover Burien Drive-In Theatre will be screening “Field of Dreams” this coming Saturday, Mar. 20, 2021.

Start time is 7 p.m., and tickets start at $25. NOTE: Large vehicles and vehicles viewing with their tailgate open will be placed in the back row.

“Discover Burien is dedicated to the safety of our patrons and guests as we navigate a truly interesting time in our community.”

Proceeds from every movie ticket purchase support Discover Burien, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) service organization dedicated to economic development and community engagement in Burien.

BUY TICKETS HERE

More info here: https://www.facebook.com/events/727109247950191/