Learn how a student-centered, equity-driven, and maritime-focused education can make a difference for local youth and community on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 5:30 p.m.

Maritime High School is a new small high school focused on the maritime industry and scheduled to open in September 2021 with its first 9th-grade class. It will be located at the Olympic Interim Site, 615 S. 200th Street in Des Moines (map below). Maritime is a collaborative project of Highline Public Schools, Northwest Maritime Center, Port of Seattle, and the Duwamish River Cleanup Coalition, with many community and industry partners engaged to support our students. The Principal is Tremain Holloway, formerly of Highline High School.



“Join us for the kickoff event! Meet the inaugural principal and discover how project-based learning will ignite powerful youth development experiences at the Maritime High School.”

Save your spot by RSVP’ing here: http://bit.ly/306Wv08.

Organizers will email you prior to April 22 with more details and a link for accessing the live event.

For questions, email [email protected] or call 360.385.3628 x111.

More info on Maritime High School is here: https://www.highlineschools.org/school-learning-sites/choice-schools/maritime-high-school