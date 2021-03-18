Burien Police / King County Sheriff’s Office are warning that “impaired driving is 100% preventable”:

Police say that on Saturday evening, March 13, King County deputies serving Burien responded to the 1000 block of SW 150th Street (map below) to investigate this hit & run collision.

Photos courtesy King County Sheriff’s Office

The damage, as we see, was obvious to the victim’s 1999 Toyota Camry. Only blocks away, the suspect and his red Chevrolet Suburban were found.

As deputies approached the SUV’s driver he promptly turned around so he could be placed in handcuffs. After declining both field sobriety tests and to provide breath samples he was transported to St. Anne Hospital. A warrant was obtained for his blood, the results of which are pending analysis.

Since 2008 this suspect has been arrested multiple times for impaired driving. He spent the rest of his weekend in the SCORE Jail for DUI, hit & run, not having an interlock device and driving his Suburban with a suspended license. We are fortunate no persons were injured.

Too much to drink? Use an app, call a friend or walk. Saturday’s collision, likely every DUI, never had to occur.