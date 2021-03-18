Gov. Jay Inslee on Thursday, Mar. 18, 2021 announced that the statewide eviction moratorium will be extended through June 20, as well as upcoming vaccine eligibility expansion, including restaurant workers and Washingtonians 60 and older.

He also announced that effective immediately, visitations at long-term care facilities and nursing homes may resume.

In addition, the state Department of Health (DOH) today launched a new web tool to help people find open vaccination appointments near them.



On March 31st, we will extend vaccine eligibility to include people with two or more comorbidities, people between the ages of 60 and 64 and workers in restaurants, food service, manufacturing and construction. pic.twitter.com/59NieCjav8 — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) March 18, 2021 Our state @WADeptHealth is partnering with small and large Washington-based employers, unions and providers, to help us improve delivery of the vaccine to the people of Washington. pic.twitter.com/IVe0xrPBgf — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) March 18, 2021

Here’s more from the governor’s office:

Eviction moratorium extension

The governor announced that the statewide eviction moratorium will be extended through June 30, 2021. The moratorium, first put in place exactly a year ago today, has been a vital protection for families struggling with the persistent economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The pandemic’s economic toll continues to burden many Washingtonians, particularly tenants,” Inslee said during a press conference Thursday.“People need these supports right now. There is no other way to look at it.”

Since the moratorium was first instituted, hundreds of millions of dollars have gone toward rental assistance — for both tenants and landlords. Additional rental assistance will be available through the recently passed American Rescue Plan Act from the federal government.

The governor signed two additional related proclamations yesterday; one relating to utility shutoffs and the other focusing on debt garnishment. Under the new proclamations, the utility shutoff moratorium is extended through July 31, and debt garnishment on federal pandemic payments is still prohibited.

Find the extended eviction moratorium proclamation here.

Vaccine eligibility expansion