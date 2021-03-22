Over 100 people showed up at a rally to show support for the Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) communities at the corner of SW 148th Street and 1st Ave South in Burien on Friday afternoon, Mar. 19, 2021.

The event was aimed to show support for victims of anti-AAPI incidents, including a mass shooting in Atlanta that killed eight, anti-Asian messages left at churches in the region and “too many attacks on AAPI elders nationally in the last few days to process.”

In addition to families and supporters, Burien Mayor Jimmy Matta was seen, along with Deputy Mayor Krystal Marx and councilmembers Sofia Aragon and Cydney Moore.

Below is an edited video showing some highlights of the rally, as shot and edited by Scott Schaefer (running time 3:20):

Another rally is planned for Friday, Mar. 26 at the same location (SW 148th & 1st Ave South), as well as for 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Mar. 22 at Southcenter Parkway & Strander Blvd in Tukwila.