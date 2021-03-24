The 2021 Poverty Bay Wine Virtual Wine Festival will be held this Saturday, March 27, 2021, from 4 – 8 p.m., and here’s how YOU can enter to win some free wine:

You will be able to catch all the action on the Rotary Club of Des Moines & Normandy Park’s Facebook Page – https://www.facebook.com/RotaryDesMoinesWA – from 4 – 8 p.m.

Twelve Washington State Wineries have each selected three of their wines to sell on their Online Store beginning on March 13, 2021 at https://www.povertybaywine.org/.

“Let’s have some fun and help our Washington Wine Industry, local charities and local events.”

The Virtual Poverty Bay Wine Festival is a fundraiser to help the local beneficiaries and events of Destination Des Moines and the Rotary Club of Des Moines and Normandy park. This is also a great way to support local wineries.

To win 1 of 18 bottles of wine Text “RED” to 555-888.

More info here: https://www.povertybaywine.org