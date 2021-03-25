‘7 Stories,’ a night of friends and neighbors sharing their true stories is back, with another storytelling event set for Friday, Mar. 26, 2021, starting at 7 p.m.
It will be “virtual” and online for a bit longer, but will air again the last Friday of the month, and organizers want to hear your stories,
-
- The theme can be broadly interpreted. During this year of the pandemic organizers look forward to sharing stories of kindness and connection.
- You don’t need to have any experience to tell your story, and they can provide coaching help if you need it.
- You will be recorded by the event moderator.
- After the live event, organizers will publish videos on the 7Stories YouTube channel.
- If you don’t have your own story to tell, you can attend the live event virtually as a listener.
Register in advance to get the link to attend the live virtual reading via ZOOM: burienculturehub.org/7stories.
To sign up to tell your own story, visit burienculturehub.org/7stories or email [email protected].