‘7 Stories,’ a night of friends and neighbors sharing their true stories is back, with another storytelling event set for Friday, Mar. 26, 2021, starting at 7 p.m.

It will be “virtual” and online for a bit longer, but will air again the last Friday of the month, and organizers want to hear your stories,

The theme can be broadly interpreted. During this year of the pandemic organizers look forward to sharing stories of kindness and connection. You don’t need to have any experience to tell your story, and they can provide coaching help if you need it. You will be recorded by the event moderator. After the live event, organizers will publish videos on the 7Stories YouTube channel. If you don’t have your own story to tell, you can attend the live event virtually as a listener.



Register in advance to get the link to attend the live virtual reading via ZOOM: burienculturehub.org/7stories.

To sign up to tell your own story, visit burienculturehub.org/7stories or email [email protected].