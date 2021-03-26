Please clink your quarantined champagne flutes and raise a toast to longtime Burien resident (since 1947), Claudia Alonzo, who turns 100-years old this Sunday, March 28, 2021!

That’s right, this local celeb centenarian was born March 28, 1921, just 24 days after Warren G. Harding had been inaugurated President. Also during her birth year, Albert Einstein won a Nobel Prize, Babe Ruth hit his 138th home-run (out of 714 total, reached in 1935), Adolf Hitler became the Chairman of the Nazi Party, the price of a pound of peanut butter was 15 cents, the price of gas was 26 cents per gallon, and movie stars of the day included Mary Pickford, Roscoe ‘Fatty’ Arbuckle and Harold Lloyd.

Oh…and baby Claudia was born!

Some interesting info about this local legend:

She’s originally from Coulee Dam and lived in eastern Washington before moving to Burien in 1947. Her husband Hank built their home, which she still lives in. She has three grown children, ages 69, 70 & 84 (!). She was the lunch cashier at McMicken Heights Elementary School in the late 1950s. She has worked at Judson Park in Des Moines. Claudia loves to garden, watch Judge Judy and Wheel of Fortune. She is a loyal Seahawks and Mariners fan. Claudia retired at the age of 95 after 15 years as a Volunteer at Highline (now St.Anne) Hospital. Before COVID, you could find her at the Sunnydale Tavern playing Barstool Bingo!



HAPPY BIRTHDAY CLAUDIA!