SPONSORED :

My, Oh My! The popular $10 Bag Sale at Lucky U in Burien has started, and runs through Wednesday, Mar. 31, 2021!

Don’t miss this once a month clearance event at Burien’s popular luxury consignment shop, Lucky U, located in the heart of Olde Burien.

Everything from the sale rack that fits in the bag they provide is just $10.00!

You’ll find comfortable tops and sweaters to snuggle through these frosty days, not to mentions jeans, pants, skirts dresses and more. While you are in store check out their wide selection of accessories, jewelry and more to update your look and lift your mood.

You’ll find amazing values on gently pre-owned designer styles, including a selection of men’s fashion.

What’s more, inquire about becoming a Lucky U Consignor. It’s easy to harvest value from your closet, and right now, Spring fashions are being accepted.

This special sale happens the last week of each month, and runs through this Saturday, so visit soon for best selection.

Open Tuesday through Friday: 11 a.m.– 6 p.m., and Saturday: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Lucky U Consignment and Boutique

915 SW 152nd Street

Burien, WA 98166 Phone: (206) 930-2067 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Lucky-U-consignment-and-boutique-511287535593838/