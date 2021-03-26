Kennedy Catholic High School celebrated Multicultural Week at their Burien campus this week, and below are some video highlights.

Lancers coordinated the annual multicultural assembly, where they shared their culture and learned about their fellow classmates’ cultures.

“Thank you to everyone who shared both in person and virtually!”

Below is a group reading of the poem “We Wear the Mask” by Paul Laurence Dunbar:

We Wear the Mask

BY PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR

We wear the mask that grins and lies,

It hides our cheeks and shades our eyes,—

This debt we pay to human guile;

With torn and bleeding hearts we smile,

And mouth with myriad subtleties.

Why should the world be over-wise,

In counting all our tears and sighs?

Nay, let them only see us, while

We wear the mask.

We smile, but, O great Christ, our cries

To thee from tortured souls arise.

We sing, but oh the clay is vile

Beneath our feet, and long the mile;

But let the world dream otherwise,

We wear the mask!

Below is video of the Filipino Club’s Traditional Dance:

Below is video of the full assembly, held on Mar. 24, 2021: