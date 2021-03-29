EDITOR’S NOTE : South King Media Founder/Publisher Scott Schaefer serves on the Board of Directors for the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce.

The Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce is asking residents to take part in a short, online survey about the proposed DESC affordable housing project in Burien.

Results will be aggregated anonymously and presented to the Burien City Council on Monday, April 5, 2021.

The survey should take no more than five minutes:

“As an independent nonprofit service organization, we focus on Economic Development and Community Engagement because we know how important working together is,” the chamber said. “It is in that spirit of collaboration and information sharing that we wanted to provide another opportunity for the business community to provide their thoughts and feedback to the council.”