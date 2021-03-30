EDITOR’S NOTE : Since our creation in 2007, The B-Town Blog has allowed residents running for local office one free post for when they announce their candidacy:

Hugo Garcia, Chair of the Burien Economic Development Partnership (BEDP), Burien Planning Commissioner and Economic Development Manager for King County local Services, announced this week that he is running for Burien City Council, Position 1.

That position is currently occupied by Pedro Olguin, whose term ends Dec. 31, 2021. The deadline to file for running for office in King County is the week of May 17 – 21, 2021.

Here’s more from Garcia’s announcement:

Garcia’s family immigrated to the Pacific Northwest in 1988 from Guadalajara Mexico and has lived in Burien since his parents first moved to this community in 1991.

Garcia is known for his positive presence and commitment engaging community members, business owners and policy makers on issues of economic importance across Burien and adjacent neighboring municipalities.

“I’m running during a dual economic and health crisis because I have the experience, commitment, and values needed right now to make our community stronger for all residents,” said Garcia. “The City of Burien is positioned to be a leading South King County city by bringing together communities, businesses, and workers to enhance the resilience of our local Burien economy. I bring my own strong resilience and hardworking immigrant perspective – as well as my experience in local banking, non-profit community development, and local government – to ensure that the next local economic boom will lift all of our Burien neighbors.”

As the Chair of the BEDP, Hugo and community members make recommendations to the Burien City Council to inform local legislation. As a member of the Burien Planning commission, Garcia has helped make multiple advisory recommendations on Housing Action Plans, Ambaum Subarea Plan, and ordinances that impact the immediate housing and economic crisis.

As councilmember, Hugo will double down on priorities evident throughout his 4 years of volunteer service in Burien government: an emphasis on the importance of collaboration across stakeholders to build resilience in Burien’s local small business economy and the city’s current and future housing needs. Central to his approach is keeping Burien a place where all working people have opportunities to grow and raise families that can continue to afford to live in in Burien.

For more information, please follow along on Hugo’s campaign at: