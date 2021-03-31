4Culture, in partnership with King County Metro Transit and RapidRide, is seeking three artists age 16-25 who be commissioned to create three artworks for new RapidRide Expansion lines.

Art will be featured on a series of limited-edition ORCA cards to be released at the inauguration of each new line over the coming few years, including the H-Line in Burien.

This is a fantastic opportunity to have artwork featured on a massive scale with wide distribution and impact across all regional transit ridership.

Also, 4Culture will be pairing the three selected artists with a mentor artist that they hand-pick based on their collective experiences as a cohort – a steady and seasoned educator and artist who can nurture and facilitate their creatives processes to ensure success and encourage growth within this field.

The selected artists will be paid $2,000 for licensed use of the artwork they create and 4Culture will retain rights of reproduction but artists will maintain all moral rights to their artwork.

Deadline: applications must be received no later than 4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 5, 2021.

Find out more about this opportunity here.

4Culture will be hosting two virtual workshops/information session on the following dates:

Pre-registration for these sessions is required.