Power was knocked out for around 5,100 Seattle City Light customers in the Burien area Wednesday afternoon, Mar. 31, 2021.
Cause of the outage, which started around 5:29 p.m., is unknown.
We’ve heard reports that numerous stop lights are out, and remind drivers to treat each intersection with an outage as if it’s a 4-way stop (in other words, be careful and take turns).
UPDATE: City Light has updated its estimated restoration time for most customers to around 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon, April 1 (no foolin’).
Range of the outage is from around Three Tree Point on the south, up through Gregory Heights, Olde Burien and downtown, through Boulevard Park towards South Park on the north:
Crews are currently investigating an outage in South Seattle and Burien affecting 5,100 customers. We will provide more information as it becomes available. For updates, visit our outage map at https://t.co/ntpXQJIc2C. pic.twitter.com/qtvMiKbtRb
— Seattle City Light (@SEACityLight) April 1, 2021
Living in Burien when it’s raining: “Power’s out!” Living in Burien when it’s sunny: “Power’s out!” 🔦🕯
— Holly (@SeattleHolly) April 1, 2021
It’s gorgeous out, I’m thinking not weather-related this time? I have never lived someplace where the power goes out as often as it does in Burien.
— Holly (@SeattleHolly) April 1, 2021
@SEACityLight power is out in most if not all of Burien but no updates from you, please let us know what is happening! pic.twitter.com/6dbt8R5Ntw
— crossing.jas (@CrossingJas) April 1, 2021
I’ve had more power outages in the Seattle burien area over the last few years than I’ve had living anywhere else in Washington. Hoping @SEACityLight will fix things in a timely manner. On a side note. How does one cook beefaroni with candles?
— Carmen Melendez (@deathcab4carmen) April 1, 2021
The intersection of first ave and 518 are a disaster. All lights are out.
— MB (@HamboneLombardo) April 1, 2021