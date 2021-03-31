Power was knocked out for around 5,100 Seattle City Light customers in the Burien area Wednesday afternoon, Mar. 31, 2021.

Cause of the outage, which started around 5:29 p.m., is unknown.

We’ve heard reports that numerous stop lights are out, and remind drivers to treat each intersection with an outage as if it’s a 4-way stop (in other words, be careful and take turns).

UPDATE : City Light has updated its estimated restoration time for most customers to around 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon, April 1 (no foolin’).

Range of the outage is from around Three Tree Point on the south, up through Gregory Heights, Olde Burien and downtown, through Boulevard Park towards South Park on the north:

If you appreciate our award-winning, local, independent journalism: