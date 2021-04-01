Wednesday evening, Mar. 31, 2021, an observant Burien Police / King County Sheriff’s Deputy noticed a stolen car driving just north of Burien on 1st Ave South.
He stopped the vehicle with the help of two Burien PD officers. Inside, they found a juvenile driving the car and a handgun concealed next to his leg. Turns out the gun was stolen also from a burglary in Olympia.
The driver was booked in the Youth Services Center.
“Great work by these officers proactively intervening before a tragedy occurred in our community.”
Photos courtesy Burien Police / King County Sheriff’s Office