Wednesday evening, Mar. 31, 2021, an observant Burien Police / King County Sheriff’s Deputy noticed a stolen car driving just north of Burien on 1st Ave South.

He stopped the vehicle with the help of two Burien PD officers. Inside, they found a juvenile driving the car and a handgun concealed next to his leg. Turns out the gun was stolen also from a burglary in Olympia.

The driver was booked in the Youth Services Center.

“Great work by these officers proactively intervening before a tragedy occurred in our community.”

Photos courtesy Burien Police / King County Sheriff’s Office