The United Way of King County AmeriCorps team is looking for Summer 2021 HungerCorps Associates to serve from May 24 – Aug. 1, 2021.
The application deadline is April 23, 2021.
- Summer HungerCorps Associates help to fight food insecurity by helping families and youth access healthy meals during the summer.
- Members will deliver meals directly to families’ doors at an apartment complex, serve Grab and Go meals at a community center, or distribute groceries to families at a neighborhood food pantry.
- Training will be provided in site management, marketing, community engagement, and data tracking – meaningful skills that will both serve our community and be powerful on a resume.
- Service placements include Seattle, Tukwila, Renton, Auburn, East King County, Kent, and Federal Way.
Personal referrals go a long way so if you know anyone who would be a great fit for one of these roles, please encourage them to apply!
Here is the application link: https://bit.ly/HungerCorps2021.
Two easy ways to help spread the word:
- Forward this post to individuals who you think would thrive in this role.
- Share the attached flyer with your networks.