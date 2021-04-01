Got a garden question?
The King County Master Gardener Program in-person plant clinics have been suspended – at least for the first part of the 2021 garden season – but home gardeners can still get their questions answered live in their Video Clinic or by sending an email.
The Video Clinic opens for the season on April 6, 2021.
- Gardeners can speak live with a Master Gardener and share images of problems or concerns. Video Clinics operate every Tuesday, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., and Saturday, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., starting April 6 and continuing through October 16, 2021. (All times Pacific Daylight Time.)
- Reach the Video Clinic at : https://zoom.us/j/97486865709
- Dial into the Zoom meeting: +1 253 215 8782 with Meeting ID: 974 8686 5709 OR use the One Tap Mobile with your iPhone: +12532158782,,97486865709#
- You may also use your phone to reach us at: 253-215-8782. Enter Meeting ID: 9748685709#984 5100 2603 and Password: 490023, when prompted.
Their Email Clinic is open year-round – gardeners can send messages with questions and photos to [email protected].
The Master Gardener Foundation is a 501 (c)3 nonprofit, supporting the work and activities of the Master Gardener Program.
More info here: https://extension.wsu.edu/king/gardening/ask-a-master-gardener/