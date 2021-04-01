Got a garden question?

The King County Master Gardener Program in-person plant clinics have been suspended – at least for the first part of the 2021 garden season – but home gardeners can still get their questions answered live in their Video Clinic or by sending an email.

The Video Clinic opens for the season on April 6, 2021.

Gardeners can speak live with a Master Gardener and share images of problems or concerns. Video Clinics operate every Tuesday, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., and Saturday, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., starting April 6 and continuing through October 16, 2021. (All times Pacific Daylight Time.) Reach the Video Clinic at : https://zoom.us/j/97486865709



Meeting ID: 974 8686 5709

Dial into the Zoom meeting: +1 253 215 8782 with Meeting ID: 974 8686 5709 OR use the One Tap Mobile with your iPhone: +12532158782,,97486865709# You may also use your phone to reach us at: 253-215-8782. Enter Meeting ID: 9748685709#984 5100 2603 and Password: 490023, when prompted.



Their Email Clinic is open year-round – gardeners can send messages with questions and photos to [email protected].

The Master Gardener Foundation is a 501 (c)3 nonprofit, supporting the work and activities of the Master Gardener Program.

More info here: https://extension.wsu.edu/king/gardening/ask-a-master-gardener/