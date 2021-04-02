For over 50 years, the Rotary Club of Burien/White Center has awarded several college and technical school scholarships every year in support of seniors graduating from Highline area high schools.

Scholarship recipients are from Evergreen, Highline, Kennedy Catholic High Schools, as well as the Puget Sound Skills Center.

“Our goal is to make awards to students who exhibit the ideals of Rotary, ‘Service Above Self’ and who have financial need; where assistance might make a difference in the student’s decision on whether to attend college or not,” Rotarians said.

Students at each school can apply for scholarships to technical, community college or four-year colleges and universities.

The scholarships are made payable directly to the institution the student has chosen to attend and can be used for tuition and/or academic supplies.

The Rotary Club of Burien/ White Center has awarded nearly $500,000 to deserving students to continue their education beyond high school.

Each student is required to complete the scholarship application as well as provide an unofficial transcript of their high school grades to date.

Scholarship applications must be submitted through the counseling office at each high school and must be delivered to the Rotary Club by the counselor.

The Rotary Scholarship Committee selects the scholarship recipients after reviewing their applications and interviewing the students; only six nominees per school are considered.