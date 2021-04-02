Burien Clean Sweep is returning for 2021 – on Saturday, April 24, 2021, from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. – and Volunteers are needed.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the inner workings of the event will be a little different, but the overall goal remains the same: “let’s clean up Burien and have some fun!”

Designated areas will each hold a total of 10 participants. We ask that you plan to socially distance from anyone not in your immediate pod and a mask must be worn at all times during the event. The day begins at 8 a.m. in the designated area you’ve registered for and clean-up ends at 11 a.m. After your shift, please stop by the Discover Burien office where you can pick up your FREE HOT DOG LUNCH TO GO ! Veggie dogs will also be available. One lucky event participant will even take home a brand new bike courtesy of Burien Wellness! Please plan to provide your own trash bags and gloves for your shift. Discover Burien is able to supply additional trash bags and rubber gloves as needed. Our address is 611 SW 152nd Street, Burien, WA 98166. If you need these supplies provided to you, please visit the Discover Burien office on April 23 between 10am-2pm. Registration this year for Discover Burien’s annual Clean Sweep will be done entirely online. If you need assistance with registering for your preferred area, please either email [email protected] or call the Discover Burien office main line at (206) 433-2882 .



“Thank you for helping this year! We couldn’t do it without you!”