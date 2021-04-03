“What an absolute honor I had this morning as your Burien Police Chief,” Chief Ted Boe said on Friday, April 2.

“Today, I got to accept our very own torch from Special Olympics of Washington.”

Burien Police/King County Sheriff’s Office earned this honor – along with only seven other agencies in the state – for hitting the $50,000 fundraising level.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the men and women serving BPD and KCSO for donating their time, money, energy and spirit in support of our athletes,” Boe added.

Photos courtesy Burien Police / King County Sheriff’s Office

#SpecialOlympicsWA #LETR