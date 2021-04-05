There’s a very cool, colorful new mural, painted by local artist Drew Chinchilla (aka Xedouteyes & PAZUZU810), on the south wall of the Rainbow Mini Mart on 16th Ave SW:

“I’ve lived here for years and this wall always tempted me & I’m glad I finally went for it and was able to paint it,” Chinchilla said. “Got it all done in a day, might come back in the future to add more critters if I feel like it.”

Chinchilla has other work around the area, including on the west side of the Burien CARES building.

Rainbow Mini Mart is located at 11454 16th Ave SW: