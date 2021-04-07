Through April 30, 2021, Serenza Salon and Spa in Burien will be holding a donation drive with T2P2, to bring feminine hygiene products to students, low income women and homeless women.

These products are considered a “luxury” item and are not available for purchase with state assistance, making them hard to come by for people who need them.

“Stop by the salon with your donation during the month of April and help us reach our goal of 300 packs by the end of the month!”

Serenza Salon and Spa is located at 120 SW 160th Street:

