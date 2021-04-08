Twenty-one people were arrested – including in Burien – on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 on indictments and criminal complaints charging an extensive drug dealing conspiracy by defendants who often illegally possessed firearms, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Tessa M. Gorman.

We received numerous tips about a large morning raid of a house near S. 128th and Occidental (map below), which we confirmed was involved in this incident.

Burien Police/King County Sheriff’s Office did not participate in this specific raid, but the FBI Seattle Office said that they and their partners “were conducting law enforcement activity yesterday in this area.”

Here’s more from the DOJ:

Law enforcement teams from FBI, DEA, Seattle Police Department, and other public safety organizations executed about 90 search warrants across the Puget Sound region from as far north as Everett and as far south as Spanaway.

In addition to 16 of the 19 people named in the indictments, 5 additional defendants were arrested on criminal complaints.

Those arrested will make their initial appearances in U.S. District Court in Seattle and Tacoma over the next few days.

“Too often the intersection of drug dealing and gun possession leads to violence in our communities,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Tessa M. Gorman. “These defendants enriched themselves by feeding the addictions of the vulnerable and harming community health and safety. Community safety remains a priority for the Department of Justice.”

Nineteen defendants are charged in four related indictments with both drug and gun crimes. Multiple defendants in Wedneday’s takedown have criminal histories that preclude them from legally possessing firearms. Prior to today’s takedown, 33 firearms were seized from drug traffickers identified in this case. Today, another 40 firearms were seized by law enforcement.

Those named in the indictments unsealed today include:

Eugene McGee, 54, of Federal Way, Washington Larry W. Collins, 48, of Seattle, Washington Johnathan F. Harrington, 43, of Seattle, Washington Randolph P. Brown, 48 of Federal Way, Washington Marco Calvert-Majors, 51, of Seattle, Washington David A. Kelley, 52, of Seattle, Washington Adam Anderson-Dotson, 41, of Seattle, Washington Jerrell G. Ingram, 42, of Seattle, Washington Kefentse Lumumba-Olabisi, 40, of Tacoma, Washington Kenneth N. Lee, 58, of Tacoma, Washington Edward Coleman, 65, of Tacoma, Washington Jimmy J. Carter, 42, of Spanaway, Washington Kevin L. Gipson, 45, of Seattle, Washington Curtis G. Snipes, 50, of Tacoma, Washington Richard D. Lewis, 47, of Seattle, Washington Yusef H. Parrish, 51, of Seattle, Washington Terry Cameron, 61, of Federal Way, Washington Michael L. Hopkins, 51, of Tacoma, Washington Jamar J. Howard, 48, of Renton, Washington



The defendants are all charged with drug distribution counts involving possession of cocaine and crack cocaine. Brown, Kelley, Parrish, and Snipes are charged with gun possession crimes, including being a felon in possession of a firearm and/or possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

The five defendants arrested on criminal complaints today include:

Craig Jordan, 51, of Seattle Carlos Daniels, 51, of Bellevue Devon Evans, 46, of Seattle Cesar Clemente, 41, of Renton, Washington Terry Ezell, 54, of Seattle



Over the course of the investigation law enforcement seized thirty-three firearms, over ten kilos of cocaine, more than two pounds of methamphetamine, more than $160,000 in cash, fentanyl pills and a fentanyl pill manufacturing lab. Today alone, law enforcement seized an additional 40 firearms, nearly $450,000 in cash and nearly 4 pounds of cocaine.

“The arrests today exemplify the collaboration of agencies at all levels with one common goal, the safety of the citizens we’ve all sworn to protect,” said Donald M. Voiret, FBI Special Agent in Charge of the Seattle Field Office. “The positive impact made by getting these subjects off the streets should be immediately felt by communities where they held sway for far too long.”

“The Seattle Police Department values its partnerships with federal and local law enforcement agencies because, by working together, we increase the likelihood of arresting violent offenders and taking weapons out of their hands,” said Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz. “Not only are these suspects and their guns off the streets, but so are dangerous narcotics, including fentanyl tablets and the tools to manufacture them. Our communities have been devastated by a recent rise in fentanyl deaths. The SPD is certain this joint effort saved lives, and we’re gratified the months of hard work by our officers and partners paid off.”

“Drug trafficking and violence are often intertwined, leaving communities and families devastated,” stated DEA Special Agent in Charge Frank Tarentino. “This strategic collaborative approach between federal and local law enforcement demonstrates our commitment to not only serve, but also protect the public from these violent criminal networks who terrorize their neighborhoods.”

The charges contained in the indictment are only allegations. A person is presumed innocent unless and until he or she is proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

This effort is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) operation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach. Additional information about the OCDETF Program can be found at www.justice.gov/OCDETF

The investigation was led by the FBI Safe Streets Task Force with key participation by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Seattle Police Gang and Narcotics Units, Homeland Security Investigation (HSI), and Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI).

Today’s arrests and searches involved teams from FBI, DEA, Seattle Police Department, HSI, U.S. Marshal Service, Lakewood Police Department SWAT, Tacoma Police Department SWAT, Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, North Sound Metro SWAT, Washington State Patrol SWAT, Valley SWAT, Kent Police Department, Renton Police Department, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, WA Liquor & Cannabis Board, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives (ATF), and Narcotics/Currency/Firearms K9 support from Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Centralia Police Department, Washington State Patrol, Snoqualmie Police Department, Auburn Police Department, Stillaguamish Police Department, Bothell Police Department, Anacortes Police Department, Puyallup Police Department, King County Sheriff’s Office, and Tacoma Police Department.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Erin H. Becker and Lyndsie Schmalz.