On Thursday, April 8, 2021, the King County Medical Examiner’s Office released the identities of the two victims of Tuesday’s fatal 3-car collision on Ambaum Blvd. SW in Burien.

The victims were identified as:

Lauren Dupuis-Perez, 35 Kamel Dupuis-Perez, 38



The husband and wife were traveling northbound on Ambaum Blvd. SW in the 11800 block in a blue hatchback sedan when they were hit by a speeding car and forced into oncoming traffic, where they were struck and tragically killed by a pickup truck.

Police say that the driver who caused the fatal collision was driving while impaired, and was arrested and charged with Vehicular Homicide and Hit and Run.

According to their Facebook pages, both victims worked at Amazon.com, with Kamel as a Senior Account Manager and Lauren as a Content Project Manager.

It appears that they also had two young children.

Our deepest sympathies go out to all who knew and loved them.

