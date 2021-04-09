The family of Lauren and Kamel Dupuis-Perez – both tragically killed in a terrible three-car collision on Ambaum Blvd. SW in Burien on Tuesday, April 6 – have created a GoFundMe page to help support their two children.

The husband and wife were traveling northbound on Ambaum Blvd. SW when their sedan was hit by a speeding car and forced into oncoming traffic, where they were struck and tragically killed by a pickup truck.

They leave two young children behind.

Police say that the driver who caused the fatal collision was driving while impaired, and was arrested and charged with Vehicular Homicide and Hit and Run.

“We are gathering here to memorialize and rally to support the children and family of Lauren and Kamel,” organizers said. “We know they touched so many lives with their spirit for adventure, photography, their love for their children, traveling, and community. This tragic loss is incredibly sad for all of us and we send our love to you as you grieve the unimaginable. The brilliant energy and love that they infused into all of our lives is what motivates us now to continue their legacy of creating a safe, beautiful, and rich life for their children.”

If you would like to support the two kids left behind, organizers have set up a fund for the long term educational costs for Fae and Gabriel at St Joseph’s School in Seattle.

“This community was integral to Lauren and Kamel and is what they dreamed of for their children. All donations are tax deductible.”

Please keep your receipt and inquire with your employer to see if they match charitable contributions. St Joseph’s Tax ID number: 91-1109787.

“Make a Gift” here:

Choose “Greatest Need” and in the Tribute field, write “Dupuis Perez Family”

You can also donate via check – please make checks payable to St Joseph’s School, with the same tribute information above, and mail to:

700 18th Ave East

Seattle WA 98112

Organizers say that funds raised will go towards helping the Grandparents and Aunties arrange for all the needs of the children, such as summer camps, housing, therapeutic support, swim lessons, and any of the things that will arise over the coming months and years.

“We hope this page can be a place to share memories, send love, share photos and memories, and support each other. Please feel free to share this with any who knew and loved Kamel and Lauren.”

Love,

Gene Dupuis

Janis Dupuis

Kamel Perez-Mon

Dora Ledesma

Regina Perez

Claire Jesse

Kathleen Ross

Maris Jager-Grigalunas

Read our previous coverage of this tragic collision here.

