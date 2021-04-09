The Weed Warriors will be holding a free Zoom seminar on sustainable gardening this Sunday, April 11, 2021.

The free online event starts at 2 p.m. Sunday, and will feature Taryn Koehler, an edible landscape designer, plant geek, and co-founder and Vice President of the New Start Community Garden in Burien.

Koehler has over 40 years of experience with organic gardening in the PNW and will share some of the important lessons learned during that time.

See examples from her work in building the Shark Garden, the school garden part of New Start’s 1.6 acre garden park in this informative class on sustainable gardening.

Here’s more from organizers: