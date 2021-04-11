Burien Police / King County Sheriff’s Office are warning thieves that “It’s always wise not to leave your phone behind after you’ve committed a crime…”:

On April 2, 2021 at 7:26 p.m., Burien deputies were dispatched to a hit and run at the 11900 block of 1st Avenue South (map below). The city of Burien is a contract partner of the King County Sheriff’s Office.

A man driving a green 2005 Crown Victoria moved in to oncoming traffic to pass the victim’s vehicle as they both proceeded northbound on 1st Ave South. An approaching vehicle in the southbound lanes caused the Crown Vic’s driver to swerve back into the northbound lanes and he collided with the victim’s Toyota Highlander.

The Crown Vic driver ran from the scene, leaving the car in the street. The suspect was described as a white male, approximately 5’5″ and wearing a sweater and beanie cap. A witness last saw him getting into a green 2002 Acura, which drove away from the scene.

Deputies checked inside the suspect’s vehicle and found it had a forged temporary tag in the window and drug paraphernalia on the driver’s side floorboard. A phone, presumably belonging to the fleeing suspect, was found in the vehicle and taken in to evidence.

If you know anything about this incident, please call our non-emergency number at 206-296-3311 reference case #C21010268.

Or, if you’re the driver of the Crown Vic call the phone you left inside the car, we would love to have a little chat with you!

Photos courtesy King County Sheriff’s Office