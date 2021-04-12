Discover Burien wants to remind all that Spring has arrived and Mother’s Day is just around the corner:

This year, please consider sponsoring a beautiful hanging basket in Town Square Park, Olde Burien or Downtown Burien!

Not only will it be a gift for mom to enjoy, it’ll also be an investment in our wonderful community, still recovering from COVID-19.

Discover Burien staff will place the hanging baskets beginning mid-May. Plaques with dedications will be hung at the same time and will remain until October. Baskets are limited in quantity so early reservation is encouraged.

By sponsoring these hanging baskets for someone you love, you’re helping to secure the continual maintenance and purchase of these baskets for the entire community to enjoy. Discover Burien is a non-profit 501c(3) corporation.

Wish to reserve a basket for another member of the family, a friend, co-worker, community hero, or your own business? Reserve your basket today!