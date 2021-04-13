First, the Good News – this summer, the Highline Bears will play ball in 48 games, with the majority of them being on the road.

And now, the Bad News : sadly, fans will not be allowed at home games played at Mel Olson Stadium in White Center.

Last year, the Bears entire season was cancelled, so we’re leaning towards the fact that they’re even playing ball as Good News !

“One of the great things about Mel Olson Stadium is the intimate atmosphere, closeness you can have with the players, live action on the field and fun interaction in the stands,” Bears General Manager Justin Moser said. “Under the COVID-19 safety protocol guidelines, all this is lost. This summer we will host local players who will play a limited home schedule and road games, but with no fans in attendance.”

The Bears 2021 roster will include 30 college players who all live locally, from 15 different schools around the country.

Twenty two of the Bears road games will be against opponents in the nationally ranked West Coast League.

The first pitch for 2021 will be in Port Angeles when the Bears play the Lefties on June 1 to start the season. They will then continue to play league opponents like the Seattle Studs and Everett Merchants in the Pacific International League.

Additionally, the Bears will travel to Yakima, Wenatchee, Walla Walla, Ridgefield, Cowlitz and Bellingham.

Select away games will be available via an online broadcast – stay tuned for details.

“BUT WAIT, we’re already working on the 2022 season!” Moser added. “The stadium will have improvements, more fan participation, more fun and surprises, an expanded food and drink menu, GREAT baseball and the best show you’ve ever experienced at a baseball game.”

For more information, visit http://highlinebears.com.

