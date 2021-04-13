EDITOR’S NOTE : South King Media Founder/Publisher Scott Schaefer serves on the Board of Directors for the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce.

The Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce’s SMART Webinar on Transportation will be held this Wednesday, April 14, 2021.

In this session – which will run from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. – we’ll hear from subject matter experts who will discuss initiatives related to transportation equity in South King County.

Learn more about the Small Business Incentive Program for public transportation and what businesses can do to make a positive impact on our community.

Speakers include:

Bebhinn Gilbert, South King County Mobility Coordinator at Hopelink Cindy Chen, Customer Relationship Manager at King County Metro Gracie Geremia, Community Strategist at Lyft



The webinar includes a 30-minute speaking program followed by an audience-directed panel discussion.

