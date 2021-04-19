EDITOR’S NOTE : South King Media Founder/Publisher Scott Schaefer serves on the Board of Directors for the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce.

In partnership with the Burien Police Department, the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce will be holding a Public Safety Forum for residents and business owners in the Southside region on Thursday, April 29, 2021.

The free virtual meeting will take place from 7 – 8:30 p.m. on Zoom.

Attendees will enjoy this FREE opportunity to hear from industry experts on personal safety strategies both at home and at work.

“We stand in solidarity with our business community and we appreciate Danny House’s recent letter published in The B-Town Blog as well as the 81 businesses that signed on to the letter,” offered CEO/President Andrea H. Reay. “We hear the concerns of our community and want to focus on finding solutions together. Public safety is economic development and it’s paramount that we collaborate as a community to do all we can to keep our community safe and thriving.”

This event will feature three speakers and an open Q&A session facilitated by the Chamber, including:

Cassandra Jackson , Regional Director at Sound , will offer insight/advice to business owners about self-care and wellness practices as a way to ensure their own personal wellbeing and by extension, doing their part to create a stable community. Chief Ted Boe of the Burien Police Department , will share data and insight such as CPTED (Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design). Aaron Burkhalter from the Burien LEAD Program , will speak on the LEAD program and how it can positively impact the community.



“Public safety is a team sport, with each of us having a role in achieving a safe and welcoming environment for our residents, businesses, and customers,” said Chief Boe. “The Burien Police Department is here to support those efforts through engagement, enforcement, and education. I look forward to a good dialog about what is working well and where we can make improvements in serving our community.”

The event is free and open to all. Spanish interpretation services will be available, courtesy of the City of Burien.

Registration is required; please follow this link to register on Zoom.

Event details below:

WHAT: Southside Community Public Safety Event

WHEN: Thursday, April 29, 2021: 7 – 8:30 p.m.

WHERE: Virtual via Zoom

RSVP: Register Here

The event will also be recorded so that those business owners that aren’t able to attend live can still access the information and resources later at their convenience.

About the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce

The Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit business organization that has served the communities of Burien, Des Moines, Normandy Park, SeaTac, and Tukwila since 1988. The Chamber focuses on business advancement in the region by helping to build and maintain a strong economic environment.