While Washington continues the uphill battle to vaccinate the most vulnerable people first, local senior housing community, LARC at Burien is stepping in to help host a mobile vaccine clinic open to the public on Tuesday, April 27, 2021.

LARC at Burien will be partnering with the City of Burien Fire Department, hosting the clinic at their property off of Des Moines Memorial Drive in Burien (map below) on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 starting at 9 a.m.

The first dose Moderna Vaccine will be provided to the public by scheduled appointment, sign-up by contacting LARC at Burien no later than Thursday April 22, 2021 to allow a 5 day grace period for ordering the vaccines.

LARC at Burien

11670 Des Moines Memorial Dr S

Burien, WA 98168

206-457-2100

“We look forward to hosting the mobile vaccination clinic at our affordable senior housing community. It has been a challenging year, but we are committed to supporting the local community of Burien, in effort to bring the vaccine to the senior and low income population” states Kasandra Callaway, Marketing and PR Coordinator for American Property Management.

The fully gated property is situated amongst Boulevard Park’s residential neighborhood, and is just several miles from the downtown waterfront of Des Moines, Washington. Offering the ultimate in care- free living for independent seniors.

“Hosting this mobile clinic will provide a convenience not only to our residents, but to those in the community that have transportation and mobility barriers. We hope for a successful turn-out, and plan to schedule another mobile vaccination in the upcoming month; we want those attending next week’s pop-up to have access to the second dose of the Moderna vaccine” Kasandra states.

The LARC at Burien leasing office is open to the public by appointment, and is available by phone Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information about the Mobile Vaccine Clinic or LARC at Burien visit LegacyArc.com or contact the office directly at 206-457-2100. Sign-up forms are available for pick-up or can be e-mailed directly.

American Capital Group (ACG) is a vertically integrated, full service, privately owned Real Estate Company. Founded in 1986, ACG has developed and built 80+ properties. Working as an affiliate to ACG, American Property Management dedicates itself to being the best asset management company in the west through focus on operational excellence and superior customer service.

LARC at Burien is located at 11670 Des Moines Memorial Drive S.: