All are cordially invited to Northwest Associated Arts 13th annual Cabaret and Virtual Auction – ‘Fancy On the Top, Pajamas On the Bottom’ – on Sunday, May 2, 2021, starting at 6 p.m.

    • Organizers are excited to use the world of virtual auctions to continue their beloved Cabaret tradition in the spring of 2021.
    • Bid on your favorite auction packages while members of all NWAA choirs perform solos, duets, and ensemble numbers, all from the comfort of your home.
    • Right now, fundraising is more important than ever for arts nonprofit organizations to remain viable.
    • Entrance ticket for 2021 NWAA Cabaret & Silent Auction – Virtual Experience (Only 1 ticket required per viewing household) is $25.00.

“We hope you choose to join us for this unconventional yet important evening of raising funds for Northwest Associated Arts.”

For more info, or to purchase your ticket, CLICK HERE.