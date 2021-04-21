All are cordially invited to Northwest Associated Arts 13th annual Cabaret and Virtual Auction – ‘Fancy On the Top, Pajamas On the Bottom’ – on Sunday, May 2, 2021, starting at 6 p.m.

Organizers are excited to use the world of virtual auctions to continue their beloved Cabaret tradition in the spring of 2021. Bid on your favorite auction packages while members of all NWAA choirs perform solos, duets, and ensemble numbers, all from the comfort of your home. Right now, fundraising is more important than ever for arts nonprofit organizations to remain viable. Entrance ticket for 2021 NWAA Cabaret & Silent Auction – Virtual Experience (Only 1 ticket required per viewing household) is $25.00.



“We hope you choose to join us for this unconventional yet important evening of raising funds for Northwest Associated Arts.”

For more info, or to purchase your ticket, CLICK HERE.