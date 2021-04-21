All are cordially invited to Northwest Associated Arts 13th annual Cabaret and Virtual Auction – ‘Fancy On the Top, Pajamas On the Bottom’ – on Sunday, May 2, 2021, starting at 6 p.m.
- Organizers are excited to use the world of virtual auctions to continue their beloved Cabaret tradition in the spring of 2021.
- Bid on your favorite auction packages while members of all NWAA choirs perform solos, duets, and ensemble numbers, all from the comfort of your home.
- Right now, fundraising is more important than ever for arts nonprofit organizations to remain viable.
- Entrance ticket for 2021 NWAA Cabaret & Silent Auction – Virtual Experience (Only 1 ticket required per viewing household) is $25.00.
“We hope you choose to join us for this unconventional yet important evening of raising funds for Northwest Associated Arts.”
For more info, or to purchase your ticket, CLICK HERE.
- Virtual Cabaret FAQ/Instructions: https://www.nwassociatedarts.
org/virtual-cabaret-faqs/
- NWAA Webpage for Cabaret: https://www.nwassociatedarts.
org/concerts/cabaret-and- silent-auction/
