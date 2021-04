The Weed Warriors Nature Stewards Program will be at the Burien Farmer’s Market this Thursday, April 22, 2021, with a tree giveaway of Western Red Cedar tree seedlings.

“We’re also are taking reservations for the Sping Plant Sale fundraiser featuring a multitude of Native Plants,” organizers said.

Stop by the Nature Stewards booth at the Farmers Market between 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. and make your reservation.

The Burien Farmers Market is held at Town Square Park on 5th Place SW at SW 152nd Street: