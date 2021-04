A residential fire resulted in a large response in the 16000 block of 12th Ave SW in Burien (map below) on Friday afternoon, April 23, 2021.

The call came in at 5:31 p.m., and Burien/Normandy Park Fire, along with units from North Highline, Zone 3, Medic one and others responded. The full response included an aerial truck from North Highline.

It is not yet known if there were any injuries, nor what caused the blaze.

Below are photos and videos courtesy Randy Neals: