The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is seeking a diverse range of qualified candidates for consideration to be appointed to EPA’s Clean Air Scientific Advisory Committee (CASAC).

The CASAC is a chartered, federal advisory committee that provides advice, information, and recommendations to the EPA Administrator on the scientific and technical aspects of air quality criteria and National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS). Nominations are due May 3, 2021. You are invited to nominate yourself or other candidates for the CASAC and are encouraged to share this request with others. Nominations to the CASAC should be made using the web nomination links at the bottom of the CASAC home page , under “Public Input on Membership.”



Questions about the nomination process or the broad charge to the CASAC should be directed to Aaron Yeow (Designated Federal Officer for the CASAC) at [email protected].

