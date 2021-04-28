Burien Police / King County Sheriff’s Office are reporting that a recent vehicle fire revealed something unusual inside:

“Talk about money to burn…literally.

“Early Sunday morning (April 25, 2021), King County deputies in Burien responded to the Whisper Wood apartments located at 2600 S. 120th Place (map below) for a vehicle fire.

“Once on-scene they learned this smoldering Ford Escape had been reported stolen from a Seattle home. The big box in the back was more interesting.

Photos courtesy King County Sheriff’s Office

“About two hours before this fire, the owners of a nearby restaurant reported the theft of their ATM. Investigators believe the suspects loaded it into this gray Ford.

“The suspects remain outstanding, but the SUV, and the charred ATM, are being held for further investigation. Detectives with the Sheriff’s Office Fire Investigation Unit (FIU) believe the SUV’s fire was intentionally set to conceal evidence.

Commercial burglary, car theft and arson are felony crimes. Any persons with information about this case are asked to call our non-emergency number (206/296-3311) and reference case C21012783.

Anonymous tips can be shared with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound via P3Tips.com or using the P3Tips app on your mobile device.