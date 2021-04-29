Lauren Gunderson’s historical play ‘The Half-Life of Marie Curie‘ explores the lives and friendship of famous scientists Marie Curie and Hertha Ayrton at BAT Theatre, opening May 8 and continuing through May 16.

Marie Curie was famous for discovering and naming the elements radium and polonium. Curie was the first woman to win a Nobel Prize, the first person to win two Nobel Prizes, and the only person to win in multiple science fields – physics and chemistry – all before women were allowed to vote in France.

This play conveys not only Curie’s astonishing achievements without sounding like a book report, it also captures her personal life as a female scientist of the time.

Curie and her dear friend, Hertha Ayrton, face their challenges with understanding and a great deal of humor. When the play opens in 1911, a social scandal has led to Marie Curie being vilified in the press and on the street. Ayrton comes to Paris to stand by her fellow scientist Marie and stare down her enemies with charm and humor.

‘The Half-Life of Marie Curie‘ illustrates how remarkable these two women were, and what they accomplished simply for the love of doing it.

The play contains some adult language.

‘The Half-Life of Marie Curie‘ is BAT Theatre’s 13th live online production since May 1, 2020. These live rehearsed performances are produced with costumes, props, scene changes, music and more.

Performances are live online via Zoom so performers and audience can stay safely distanced in their own locations. Your “ticket” will connect you to a free download of Zoom if you don’t already have it on your device. Audiences get a chance to talk with the actors after the show.

‘The Half-Life of Marie Curie‘ is sponsored by Hilary Okrent-Grilley of Keller Williams Realty, 4Culture through the King County Lodging Tax and the City of Burien.

The Cast and Director

Under the skilled direction of Andrew Coopman, the talented cast includes Brynne Garman (Marie Curie) and Jane Martin (Hertha Ayrton).

Tickets and Show Information

Performances are:

Saturday, May 8 at 8 p.m. Sunday, May 9 at 2 pm. Saturday, May 15 at 8 p.m. Sunday, May 16 at 2 p.m.



As always, BAT’s Shelter-in-place Season III is pay-what-you-will. If money is tight during Covid, see the show for as little as $1. If money is not so tight, help keep BAT alive during COVID-19 with a larger donation of any size.

For tickets, go to www.burienactorstheatre.org or https://burienactorstheatre.org/shows/shelter-in-place-season-2021/shelter-in-place-season-3-2021/the-half-life-of-marie-curie-by-lauren-gunderson. For tickets, go to https://v6.click4tix.com/events.php?domain=BAT.

“BAT looks forward to seeing you at the show!”

